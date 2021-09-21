We thought all would go according to plan and a modified version of the Antelope Valley Fair would be held this year, despite COVID-19 concerns, unfortunately, that was not the case.
We were a bit surprised to hear that the postponed incarnation of the Fair, dubbed “Barntober Fest,” was called off because of mandates instituted by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.
AV Fair and Event Center CEO Dan Jacobs said in a statement, “We’ve been carefully preparing this year’s event with stringent safety protocols at the forefront of all our planning. However, these recent Los Angeles County mandates are the tipping point in terms of resources, forecasting reduced attendance, and other burdens that impact our ability to move forward.”
The most recent mandates will require verification of vaccination or a negative COVID test in the past 72 hours for outdoor mega events, effective Oct. 7.
When the cancellation of Barntober Fest was announced last week, many took to social media to air their disappointment, and in some cases, outrage. Some of the angry comments were aimed at Gov. Gavin Newsom
and “liberals.”
The AV Fair is one example of a tradition that once again, because of the pandemic, will not be held. While it’s unfortunate that residents of the Antelope Valley cannot go out and enjoy themselves at the Fair, the harsh reality is that we are still very much in the grips of a pandemic.
Instead of blaming everyone but themselves, perhaps those who have chosen not to get vaccinated should make absolutely sure that they are protecting themselves and others around them, by wearing masks and keeping their distance. Yes, maybe limiting their activity outside the home is also in order.
If everyone acted responsibly, maybe we’d be able to stop the spread of this terrible virus and curb the mutation of it, too. It’s not going to go away by people blaming one another, but it will go away if we practice good hygiene, cover our faces when in public and give people at least six feet
of distance.
On Monday, ABC7LA reported that California has the lowest COVID-19 case rate in the country. As of Sunday, Los Angeles County had 1,322 new cases, five new deaths and 1,070 current hospitalizations. Those numbers were down from just a day before, when the LA County Department of Public Health announced 2,130 new cases, 29 new deaths and 1,125 current hospitalizations.
Like it or not, the mandates are in place to help ensure the virus isn’t spread at “mega” events, which could, in turn, cause the healthcare system to become overburdened again.
