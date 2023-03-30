There was once a time when we went to school without fear.
There was once a time when our children went to school without fear.
Never did it occur to us, as children, that someone would go to our school and open fire, killing some of our classmates and school staff. Maybe we lived in less violent, simpler times. Then came the Columbine shootings on April 20, 1999. The incident shocked the nation, but we were no longer naïve to the danger that could be waiting in a learning institution. If it could happen in a sleepy Colorado town, it could happen anywhere.
The thought may have been at the back of our minds after Columbine, but for the most part, children who grew up in the ’90s and early ’00s also had the same carefree attitudes that we had. They went to school without fear of being killed by a gunman.
Things have changed, though. School shootings are becoming commonplace — and can happen anywhere, as is evidenced by the latest incident at a Christian school in Tennessee.
Six were killed, including three children, when a 28-year-old transgender woman opened fire at Covenant School in Nashville.
News reports say that Audrey Hale was under care for an emotional disorder and had legally bought seven firearms that were hidden at her home. Her parents told authorities that they knew she had purchased and sold one weapon, but believed that was the extent of it.
On Monday, Hale left home with a red bag and when her parents asked what was inside, they were dismissed, Nashville police authorities said. They’re not sure what compelled Hale to open fire at the school, but they did find writings that indicated a mall near the school as another possible target.
The attack was the 19th shooting at an American school or university, in which at least one person was wounded, so far, this year. It’s also the deadliest since the May 2022 attack in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 dead.
After the Tennessee shooting, President Joe Biden repeated calls for Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons.
That might be a start, but it’s a Band-Aid and “quick” fix for a larger issue.
However, Biden seems to think that’s the solution. He never addresses the fact that the ban will apply only to assault weapons, not all weapons. While it’s true that assault weapons cause the most damage, all firearms can kill if they get into the wrong hands.
Perhaps if the state of Tennessee had a red flag law on the books, the outcome could have been different.
There are 19 states in the country that have “red flag” laws. Many legislators, public health researchers and law enforcement officials believe the laws prevent gun deaths by allowing people to act on early warning signs.
Meanwhile, more families are left heartbroken and without their loved ones because of yet another senseless act of violence.
