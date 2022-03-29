The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many changes in the world and how we go about our daily lives. It’s also affected the school system, parents, teachers and political activists, as they battle over specifics in education in America.
It’s not a new concept and there have always been battles fought when it comes to what children learn in school, hence the banned and challenged book list. While many who support banning certain books feel that it’s necessary to shield children from learning about certain topics, we should ask ourselves why. Are they any more “inappropriate” or “obscene” than anything children and teens are being exposed to on social media these days?
Many of the books that are frequently challenged or banned have several things in common. They regularly employ upsetting or difficult imagery to tell stories that are complicated. They also often focus on the experiences of marginalized groups and the discrimination they’re faced with because of their identities.
Not to mention, they often contain complex portrayals of sexuality, while realistically depicting self-harm, mental illness — and sometimes death. No, these books aren’t always easy to read, but that’s the point. Life isn’t always beautiful or easy.
We cannot sugar-coat everything and hide our children from real-world problems. Doing so only will result in adults who are out-of-touch with issues like racism, reproductive freedom, police brutality, sexual abuse and incest, suicide and poverty, to name a few.
As middle and high school students, many of us read several (if not all) the classics that have been banned in some schools. They were often read aloud during English class and either discussed once the book was finished, or turned into a writing assignment. They provoked thought in students who otherwise would never consider the issues some people face.
Here are a few that have been banned: “The Great Gatsby,” “The Catcher in the Rye,” “The Grapes of Wrath,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Color Purple,” “Ulysses,” “Beloved,” “The Lord of the Flies,” “1984,” “Lolita,” “Of Mice and Men,” “Catch-22,” “Brave New World” and “Animal Farm.”
There are many more on the list, but it’s too lengthy to print. Many of those books were banned because of their political theories, language, depiction of women, profanity, using God’s name in vain and implying that man is “little more than an animal.” Of course, there are many more reasons, but again, there are too may to print.
Some books have been challenged, yet school districts have retained them. Kudos to them. Others, unfortunately, have been banned and are not allowed to be used in classes. The latter are definitely the ones that need to be read.
Oscar Wilde summed it up in “The Picture of Dorian Gray:” “The books the world calls immoral are the books that show the world its own shame.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.