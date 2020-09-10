We knew it was coming but now it’s official — Halloween has been canceled. OK, maybe not canceled, but it might as well be.
That was the message being circulated Tuesday afternoon by various media outlets, after guidelines from Los Angeles County were released. The guidelines were updated Wednesday.
• Trick-or-treating, haunted houses are not recommended and Halloween parades have been nixed under new Los Angeles County health guidelines.
• Trunk or treat events, which involve car-to-car candy dispersal and are sometimes held by churches or schools, are also not recommended.
• Large gatherings or parties with non-household members — either indoors or outside — will also not be permitted under the new health order.
• The latest guidelines also prevent carnivals, festivals and haunted house attractions.
• Annual Halloween events such as Knott’s Scary Farm and the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland have already been canceled because of the pandemic.
So it looks like there will be no spooky season celebration this year. Did we really expect it to be any different? Summer is almost gone and though some have flocked to the beach over Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day, its probably safe to say the majority of Southern California residents have stayed at home as much as possible.
According to the Los Angeles County of Public Health, those who insisted on hosting and attending parties on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, helped the spread of COVID-19. Hopefully that is not the case over Labor Day.
The County cited the inability to social distance and follow health guidelines as the reason for canceling trick-or-treating and other Halloween gatherings. While it’s understandable, it doesn’t make it any less disappointing.
Some stores on the East Coast are stocking candy, but not costumes. It wouldn’t be surprising if trick-or-treating and other gatherings are discouraged across the country.
Locally, stores are stocking costumes, candy and Halloween decorations, but it looks like there will be no need for the first two — unless you want to dress up that night and hang around the house.
We’ll see how things go for the next big holiday — Thanksgiving. At a time when people haven’t seen their loved ones for what might be months, they may just find out that a Zoom gathering is the only way to share Thanksgiving dinner.
