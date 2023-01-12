The two years following the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent worldwide pandemic have been odd, to say the least.
We’ve experienced things we never thought we would in the United States, such as stay-at-home orders, people wearing masks and businesses closing because people weren’t supposed to eat in restaurants or otherwise go out of their homes unless absolutely necessary.
In addition to all of that, we also experienced shortages in paper goods, food and other essential items when the pandemic first
We’re entering the third year of this madness and though things have somewhat returned to normal, we are still experiencing random shortages of random goods.
It’s no longer Lysol and paper towels that we’re short of. This time it’s eggs. If you can find them, they’re expensive, running anywhere from $5 to $9 a dozen. Of course, there’s a “reasonable” explanation for the shortage and the high prices.
A nationwide bird flu outbreak, along with supply chain challenges and high feed costs are allegedly to blame. The bird flu “knocked out” about 10% of laying hens, according to Rodney Holcomb, an agricultural economics professor at Oklahoma State University.
“It was a perfectly bad storm — not a perfect storm, a perfectly bad storm — of high energy prices, high feed prices and avian flu,” he said in a news report. “It resulted in big price fluctuations we haven’t seen since the avian flu issue of 2015, and this was even worse.”
The most recent consumer data shows that a dozen eggs cost more on average, in November. However, consumer demand is down after the holidays and retailers are trying to replenish their inventory to normal operating levels, according to a news report.
Despite these two positive points, it could still be several months before eggs are at the price point shoppers are used to paying.
But we’ve already been warned that even those prices won’t be what they once were because inflation continues to affect the cost of food across the board.
It’s like the old saying goes, “if it’s not one thing, it’s another.”
So far, 2023 has started out with an egg shortage and a cold medicine shortage.
To be fair the cold medicine shortage began, in 2022, but it’s still affecting us now — in the midst of flu season and when COVID is still relevant and RSV is spreading among children. Let’s hope the rest of the year is better.
