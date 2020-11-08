According to the CNN Business unit in Hong Kong, “More than 500,000 Australians have signed a petition calling for an inquiry into the dominance of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire.”
The document sign-up was completed on Wednesday.
Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd began the three-week effort in October. It calls for a Royal Commission — Australia’s highest former of public inquiry — to “investigate threats to media diversity.” It also accused media businesses of encouraging “deliberately polarizing and political manipulated news.”
The petition raised several points of concern, including Google and Facebook’s relationship with the news media. It singled out Murdoch’s News Corp (NWS) as a potential threat to free speech and public debate.
“We are especially concerned that Australia’s print media is overwhelmingly controlled by News Corporation, founded by Fox News billionaire Rupert Murdoch, with two-thirds of daily newspaper readership” in the place-of-birth country, the petition said.
The publisher is one of the largest in the nation and owns major national newspapers The Australian and tabloids such as The Daily Telegraph and The Herald Sun.
Rudd has been outspoken about what he considers the toxic influence of Murdoch’s media properties. He has called the billionaire’s new empire “a cancer on democracy” in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia and likened the organization to the mafia in an interview with CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter in May.
Two reporters on the Washington Post wrote that the 89-year-old billionaire has told associates he is resigned to President Donald Trump’s loss in November.
He had known Trump for decades as a frequent source and subject for his New York Post tabloid, and he was not initially thrilled with the idea for a Trump presidency.
“When is Donald Trump going to stop embarrassing his friends, let alone the whole country?” Murdoch tweeted in July 2015.
When Trump’s initial candidacy surged, Murdoch followed and was rewarded with a direct line to the White House.
After the mogul sold most of his company to Disney for $71 billion, it was a deal that ended up facing few federal regulatory hurdles, despite its size. Fox Corp still owns Fox News, Fox Television Stations, and Fox Sports; as well as News Corp., which owns Murdoch’s newspapers and other digital properties.
One of the biggest question marks hanging over Fox News if Trump leaves the White House is: Where will he go?
Before Trump’s 2016 win, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, explored the possibility of launching a Trump-focused media enterprise. Odd, because Trump has repeatedly said he hates the media.
One way or another, Trump is almost certain to attempt to maintain some kind of a media presence when he leaves office, so Fox probably will have to contend with him – whether it’s as a contributor on its own airwaves or a competitor.
