There are some good things happening in the Antelope Valley these days.
One of those things is a colorful horse that has taken up residence in Littlerock. Local artist Carlos Mendoza painted a mural on the 10-foot tall horse statue that was donated by Sergio Esquivel, the owner of Little Garden Imports in Littlerock.
Why did they choose to paint a huge horse and install it near the “Welcome to Littlerock” sign? They want to start a new art movement in the rural community, in which they wold place different painted horses all along the “strip” of town. Each horse would be painted in a different style.
Their hope is that their efforts will bring a different approach to decorating the town. Mendoza also hopes to inspire other artists to join in Littlerock’s artistic renaissance.
He and Esquivel want the community’s children to be exposed to more art at home, instead of having to spend money or go on a field trip to experience it, first-hand.
Their efforts at beautifying the area are to be commended. A similar project was undertaken in Santa Fe, NM, in 2000 and began as a public art exhibit that invited the Southwest’s best artists to make life-size horses into works of art.
They were placed in various spots about town and the public was invited to follow the “Trail of the Painted Ponies” and experience each uniquely painted horse, in person.
Eventually, figurines were made in the likeness of the life-size art pieces and people began collecting them.
As for the life-size horses, an auction was held and they were put on the block, generating close to $1 million for philanthropic organizations.
Perhaps Esquivel and Mendoza could do a project like that, since they want to incorporate local artists and start an artistic renaissance. Not only would they beautify the Antelope Valley with unique creations, but they could generate some money for local philanthropic organizations, in the process. It’s win/win.
