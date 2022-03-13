Do you use cryptocurrency? Have you thought about it? Most of probably don’t use it and haven’t given it much thought, but it’s something President Joe Biden is exploring.
Central banks around the world have kicked off efforts to reinvent their local currency for the digital era.
The United States has signaled “urgency” in doing research on a potential digital version of the dollar, via a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).
Biden has issued an executive order to place an urgency on the research and development of a potential US CBDC, if there’s national interest in its issuance.
China, the world’s second-largest economy by gross domestic product, has soft-launched, in January, the digital renminibi.
Despite launching a couple of months ago, it’s already boasting more than a hundred million users.
According to a CNN report, there are about 100 countries exploring CBDCs at one level or another.
“We have moved beyond conceptual discussions of CBDCs and we are now in the phase of experimentation,” Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said in the report.
David Yermack, the finance department chair at New York University’s Stern School of Business, told CNN that is it is now “inevitable the entire world will be issuing money in this way.”
It’s not surprising. The way we pay for goods and services changed dramatically when banks began issuing debit cards linked to a person’s bank account. Consumers no longer had to carry cash or checks to pay for things.
The convenience of a credit card took off and soon fast-food restaurants, small businesses, gas stations and many other retailers began accepting the debit cards, as long as they had the Visa logo on them. Cashless payment methods popped up everywhere. Now you can even use a credit or debit card to pay for metered parking.
Check-writing is now all but obsolete. Though some still write checks to pay bills and buy groceries, the former are now turned into e-checks, which get debited from your checking account.
So it seems logical that the next step after steering away from paper money, coins and checks, would be to use cryptocurrency.
However, there are some potential risks, to include security concerns, tech barriers and privacy threats.
In addition a CBDC could potentially threaten the Fed’s independence and raise many new policy questions.
