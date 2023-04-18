We’ll file this one under the “what is wrong with people?” category.
We all know how dangerous street takeovers are and we hear about them happening frequently in Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California. Sometimes people are injured — or worse, when a vehicle goes out of control and into the crowd.
There was a street takeover on Sunday in Compton, but this time, it turned violent when a large mob decided to break into a gas station and steal thousands of dollars in merchandise, to include alcohol, snacks and even condoms.
A video on the TV news showed the mob busting the glass door to the Arco mini mart at the intersection of Central Avenue and Alondra Boulevard and gaining entry, then grabbing items off the shelves.
According to the news report, sheriff’s deputies also received reports of gunshots being fired about a block away from the street takeover. So far, no arrests have been made.
Community members who witnessed the mayhem told the TV news reporter that they are beginning to see children cheering their parents on at events like this and are fearful for their safety and that of the community.
This might sound like something that happens only in Los Angeles, but we’ve had our fair share of illegal racers in the Antelope Valley, as well. The area of 10th Street West in Palmdale was a problem area for vehicles gathering and later racing down the street.
Sheriff’s deputies began patrolling the area and dispersing those who would gather and so far, we have not heard of this being such an issue anymore. That’s not to say that it’s not still happening, but it doesn’t seem to be as frequent as it used to be.
Maybe the racers have decided to keep off the main streets and use residential areas, instead. That seems to have been the case on Sunday in Lancaster.
It’s not unusual to hear people racing up and down West Avenue J near 35th Street West. In fact, it’s a common occurrence. However, at least two youngsters on ATVs took their race to the residential area and began racing up and down the residential streets off of 35th Street West on Sunday afternoon.
There are children who play in the area, people who are pulling into and out of their driveways, not to mention driving down the road, and taking walks. None of this deterred them. All you could hear for a good 45 minutes was the accelerating and slowing of these ATVs.
Later that evening, someone doing donuts in the middle of the road could be heard.
It’s also not uncommon to wake up and find circular tire marks all over the street from people doing this sort of stupid stuff. One young man frequently rides his dirt bike recklessly on a regular basis on 35th Street West.
He races up and down the road, mainly in the late afternoon, and doesn’t seem to care that there are cars passing through and people walking in the area. Graffitti has also cropped up in the neighborhood, with sidewalks and even our AV Press machine being tagged.
So what do a street takeover and looting in Compton have to do with the Antelope Valley? Perhaps it’s a look at what we’re in store for us if this type of behavior continues.
If people don’t care about the safety of their neighbors and others, then it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they will start doing street takeovers here, too.
We already have the neighborhood lunatics racing up and down and the unsightly graffiti all over town and on the 14 Freeway, “welcoming” folks to the Antelope Valley, not to mention the fireworks being popped off at all times of the year, the police pursuits that seem to be more frequent and other violence. In fact, as of this writing, a police pursuit is happening that began in Lancaster, after a deputy was assaulted and the assailant fled south on the 14 Freeway.
It’s a matter of time before we begin to experience the problems that places like Compton already have. In fact, we’re well on our way.
