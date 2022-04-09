It’s April 9 and we’re a little over a week into the month of April, but it’s important to remember that this month is Distracted Driving Awareness month.
Why is this important? If you drive regularly, then you’ve probably seen many things happening behind the wheel that have nothing to do with driving. From talking on cell phones to eating, brushing teeth, applying make-up and reading, drivers seem to feel the need to multi-task when they’re driving down the road.
Now, if you have one of those cars that can be put in auto mode to drive itself, that opens a whole other realm of possibilities for the “driver.” Last year, a driver was seen on the 405 Freeway, doing a crossword puzzle as the car drove along.
Closer to home, one could easily confuse the 14 Freeway with a racetrack, so it’s important to pay attention when driving because those drivers trying to hone their NASCAR driving skills are everywhere.
According to the National Safety Council, “new estimates show that our roads are the most dangerous they’ve been in years; on a typical day, eight people are killed and hundreds more are injured in distraction-affected crashes.”
While that statement is based on national statistics, we in the Antelope Valley are no strangers to traffic incidents. In fact, a pair of stories on the front page of Friday’s paper reported that three people were killed in traffic incidents.
The first one, which occurred on Wednesday in Antelope Acres, claimed the life of a 39-year-old man who failed to stop for a posted stop sign and another vehicle and crashed at the intersection of 110th Street West and Avenue I.
The second story detailed the deaths of two pedestrians, earlier in the week, while walking on or near Pearblossom Highway/State Route 138. One man walked into the roadway for no reason and was hit by a pickup truck.
Another pedestrian was walking on the northbound shoulder of Pearblossom Highway, west of 130th Street East, when he, too, stepped into the roadway and was hit by a car.
It’s unclear in the two pedestrian incidents whether the drivers were under the influence of alcohol or drugs or whether they were distracted.
There have been many more traffic incidents this year, already, in which people have been killed. Of course, distracted driving wasn’t a factor in all of them, but it is an issue we encounter, every day.
We know people aren’t going to modify their behavior just because it’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month, but maybe if we all make sure we don’t allow distractions while we’re behind the wheel, the roads will be just a bit safer.
