What’s more important than responding to a call for back-up from a fellow police officer, while out on patrol? Apparently for two Los Angeles Police Department officers, it was chasing Pokémon Go characters.
On April 15, 2017, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were on patrol, when a call came over their radio, regarding a robbery at a nearby Macy’s department store. Instead of responding to the call, the two drove around for about 20 minutes, hunting a Snorlax that had appeared on their cell phones in the Pokémon Go video game.
“I don’t want to be his help,” Lozano said when the call came in, according to a Washington Post report. “Screw it.”
When their supervisor became suspicious of why they didn’t respond to the call, he reviewed their dash cam footage and found out what they said and what they were doing. When asked why they didn’t help out, they initially told him they didn’t hear the officer’s call for back-up while they were busy responding to another call.
The officers got fired — and rightfully so.
However, they appealed the terminations. On Friday, an appeals court upheld the decision.
This case falls into the “what were they thinking” category — not to mention the “believe it or not” category.
The fact that two officers were too busy playing a video game to help out a colleague, is incomprehensible. What’s even more unbelievable, is that they thought they’d get away with it.
We know that not all police are bad — in fact, the majority are committed to protecting their communities, upholding the law and they take their jobs seriously. However, when bad apples like this do something as ridiculous as these two did, they reduce the faith some have in those police officers.
When it comes to the LAPD and their already sketchy history, they need all the good publicity they can get.
Too bad Lozano and Mitchell were too busy with their game, to think about anything else — to include their colleague, who needed help.
