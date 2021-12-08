The Antelope Valley loses again. Residents in an East Lancaster neighborhood will soon have a new neighbor — a sexually violent predator, who will reside at 48040 25th St. East.
Despite comments from community members and elected officials at a public hearing on Nov. 5, against the proposed placement, Orange County Judge Megan L. Wagner ruled Friday, that Lawtis Rhoden will be released to the Antelope Valley by Jan. 3.
The convicted felon will be under the supervision of the state-funded company, Liberty Healthcare, once he is released. He’s 72 and committed several violent acts of sexual assault and rape against children in various states and counties.
He was convicted of sexual assault, sexual battery and rape in Tennessee, California and Florida.
He also served time in prison in each state, then was transferred to the custody of the California Department of State Hospitals. He was tried for his California crimes in Orange and Los Angeles counties.
The judge’s ruling is disappointing, to say the least. It’s clear that she didn’t give a second thought to what anyone here wanted. Her main concern seemed to be with getting Rhoden placed somewhere where he’d be out of sight and out of mind — and what better place than the AV? It’s rural enough to be away from more populated areas, but still within Los Angeles County.
Meanwhile, the residents here will worry about their safety and well-being with someone like this living amongst them.
If this was the only sexually violent predator in the area, that would be bad enough, but he’s not.
A few months ago, residents in the Sun Village/Littlerock area got their own unwanted neighbor, when Calvin Lynn Grassmier was placed in a home there, in late September.
When will judges in other cities realize that the Antelope Valley is not a dumping ground for these types of people? Don’t the residents here deserve to live peacefully and not have to worry about this type of threat?
When will they start listening to residents and elected officials, when they say they don’t want someone else’s problem to become theirs? Why can’t these men be housed elsewhere?
The fact that the AV is rural, isn’t a good enough reason.
They need to find a better way and a better place for these individuals. The residents of this Valley deserve better.
