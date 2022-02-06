Would you be happy with another round of Golden State stimulus checks?
It’s something that state lawmakers are mulling as they deal with a massive projected budget surplus, after Republican State Sen. Brian Jones made a case for more tax rebates.
A video was released online, showing Jones using grains of rice to illustrate and break down the projected surplus, which as of last month, was projected to be at $45.7 billion.
“If each grain of rice is $100,000, that means California’s $45 billion surplus is taxes over-collected by this much,” the senator explained according to a KTLA report.
Jones said the amount is enough to give every Californian a $1,125 tax rebate or more than $4,000 for a family of four.
The report said more stimulus checks are a possibility because the surplus “is likely to exceed California’s constitutional limit as set by what’s known as the Gann Limit.
That essentially restricts the amount of tax revenue the state can spend while giving lawmakers options on what to do with the leftover funds — including giving it back to taxpayers in the form of a rebate.”
Surely some could use another stimulus check; however, it’s going to do little to help most people who are struggling because of inflation.
We’ve been dealing with soaring costs across the board for several months and it’s harder for families that were already struggling, to make ends meet.
It’s also caused struggles for some who previously were not having issues, because everything from groceries to gasoline seem to be at an all-time high.
When combined with a shortage of goods, it’s not uncommon for us to end up paying even more for certain items when they are available, because we can’t find them anywhere else.
So how far will $1,400 go these days? Most would probably say, “not very far,” but they probably also wouldn’t turn one down.
