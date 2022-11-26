Gun control is a hot topic and has been for some time now. Whenever there is a mass shooting, or other tragedy involving guns, we begin hearing about how we need stricter gun laws in the country.
But what happens when a gun was purchased legally by a person who uses it to commit a crime? This was the case in the recent mass shooting that left six dead at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va. The gunman also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police discovered a letter titled “death note” in Andre Bing’s phone, in which he said “Sorry to everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan. My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficits.”
It went on to say that he lost his dignity when he believed his phone was hacked and he was “harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom. The associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my down fall the last day.”
Bing was a supervisor who fatally shot six co-workers before killing himself in the break room. When he was found, he wasn’t wearing body armor and was dressed in civilian clothes, a news report said.
Police also discovered that Bing had legally purchased the gun he used, along with a box of ammunition, the morning of the shooting. They found the receipt for both while searching his home.
Bing had worked for Walmart since 2010 and was the overnight team lead. It’s unclear if he had any issues with co-workers prior to the shootings or if he exhibited any signs that something might be wrong.
It’s tragic that these types of incidents keep happening. However, this is an example of there being a greater problem plaguing society in terms of what is causing people to carry out these acts of violence.
While many are quick to blame gun laws, we must face the fact that no matter how tight the laws are, it will not stop someone from using a gun to harm others — whether they acquire it illegally or buy it legally.
Mental health, on the other hand, is something that needs greater attention in this country. While not everyone who needs the help will seek it, talking openly about mental health and not placing taboos on those who suffer from mental disorders, as well as having available resources that don’t require getting on a waiting list, might go a long way in helping folks who need it.
It’s time to start taking a closer look at how mental health is viewed and handled in this country and stop blaming inanimate objects for tragedies, when it’s peoples’ actions that cause the tragedies.
