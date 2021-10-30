Do you ever wonder what’s in that burrito you just ate from a fast food restaurant, or maybe you’re curious about what’s in the burger you’ve been craving all week?
We all know that fast food is not good for us, but a recent Washington Post report has revealed that harmful plastic might be lurking in some of the food we grab when we’re in a hurry.
A study by George Washington University researcher Lariah Edwards reports that small amounts of industrial chemicals called phthalates, used to make plastics soft, have been found in samples of food from Chipotle, McDonald’s and Pizza Hut. Samples were also found in food from Domino’s, Burger King and Taco Bell.
Phthalates are linked to health problems to include reproductive and fertility issues, attention and behavioral disorders in children and disruption to the endocrine system.
For many working adults, fast food is a way of life.
It’s so easy to go to the drive-thru and pick up something for dinner, but we sometimes don’t consider the long-term effects that food will have on our health.
We depend largely on the Food and Drug Administration to regulate what we’re allowed to consume. Because the organization has high safety standards, we figure that if it’s on the market, then it must be OK.
However, we don’t really need the FDA to tell us that fast food is bad for us. Aside from this information on it containing plastics, it’s heavily processed.
A spokesperson for the FDA said as new scientific information becomes available, they re-evaluate their safety assessments and where new information raises safety questions, the organization could revoke food additive approvals, if they determine they can no longer conclude that there’s a reasonable certainty of no harm
from authorized use.
The food items at fast food chains have more opportunities to come into contact with phthalates and plasticizers because they’re heavily processed, handled and packaged. Food handling gloves, for example, have been shown to have phthalates.
So before you stop at the drive-thru on the way home from work, think about what it is you’re picking up. A tastier, safer option might be takeout from a local restaurant. Not only would your body be thankful, but likely, so would the business owner.
