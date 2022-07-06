While many celebrated the Fourth of July, on Monday, with barbecues, get-togethers, fireworks and parades, people in one suburban area of Chicago were left with questions and filled with grief, following a shooting at an Independence Day parade.
A man opened fire during the parade from a rooftop in Highland Park. At first, many parade-goers thought the gunfire was fireworks, according to a news report. However, they quickly realized what was happening and fled in terror. Unfortunately, not all got away, as six were killed and at least 30 wounded.
An hours-long manhunt ensued following the shooting, forcing residents to hunker down in businesses, while others were escorted home by police. The suspected shooter was finally found during a traffic stop and brief chase later that evening. So far, there has been no motive revealed for the shooting.
This latest shooting adds to a growing list of places that are no longer “safe.” Grocery stores, churches, schools and now a community parade have all become killing grounds in recent months. Somehow this one seems even more disturbing because it happened at an event that brings people together.
Despite the state of the country and the troubles that we all face, the Fourth of July is a day for all of us to come together and celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold the United States together.
Unfortunately, another madman found it necessary to shatter that moment of happiness and create chaos, carnage, panic and fear among those who just wanted to watch a parade.
These types of incidents are becoming commonplace. One can’t help but be a bit nervous whenever we venture outside of our homes and begin mingling with the public. That’s not to say we should be paranoid, but we must remain aware.
What has happened to our country? We have enough to deal with economically, politically and socially, without having to worry about if and where the next mass shooting will happen.
