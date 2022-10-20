In 2000, the United States Mint introduced a dollar coin featuring Sacagawea, but it didn’t go over as expected. The coin wasn’t as popular as some thought it would be and so it wasn’t minted for general circulation between 2002 and 2008. It also wasn’t minted from 2012 onward. Not only was it not popular in general, it had a low business demand, as well. 

Now, the US Mint will feature another woman on a piece of currency. It will soon begin shipping coins featuring actress Anna May Wong, which will mark the first US currency to feature an Asian American.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.