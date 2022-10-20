In 2000, the United States Mint introduced a dollar coin featuring Sacagawea, but it didn’t go over as expected. The coin wasn’t as popular as some thought it would be and so it wasn’t minted for general circulation between 2002 and 2008. It also wasn’t minted from 2012 onward. Not only was it not popular in general, it had a low business demand, as well.
Now, the US Mint will feature another woman on a piece of currency. It will soon begin shipping coins featuring actress Anna May Wong, which will mark the first US currency to feature an Asian American.
Wong, dubbed Hollywood’s first Asian American movie star, championed the need for more representation and fewer stereotypical roles for Asian Americans on screen.
She struggled to land roles in Hollywood in the early 20th Century and died, in 1961. The roles she did manage to land were laced with racial stereotypes and she was underpaid. She earned $6,000 for her top billed role in “Daughter of the Dragon.” Waner Oland, on the other hand, who appeared only in the first 23 minutes of the movie, earned $12,000.
It wasn’t just gender that played a role in the pay gap, however. It was the fact that Wong was Asian American. Marlene Dietrich made $78,166 for her role in “Shanghai Express,” while Wong earned $6,000 once again.
Wong moved to Europe after experiencing racist treatment in Hollywood and starred in German, French and English films there. She told a newspaper in a 1933 interview that she was tired of the roles she had to play in Hollywood.
Her career spanned 60 films and she earned a star, in 1960, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
According to an NPR report, the US Mint’s American Women Quarters Program celebrates five female trailblazers in American history each year between 2022 and 2025. Wong’s coin is the fifth released, this year. The Mint is expected to produce more than 300 million Wong quarters at its Denver and Philadelphia facilities.
The other four women who were featured on coins, this year, were Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation; Nina Otero-Warren, a suffragist and politician; astronaut Sally Ride and poet Maya Angelou.
We are happy to not only see the first Asian American featured on a piece of US currency, but more women being featured, as well.
