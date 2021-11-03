After resigning in disgrace, following accusations from nearly two dozen women, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo was charged, Thursday, with a misdemeanor sex crime complaint.
He’s alleged to have forcibly touched a woman’s breast on Dec. 7, 2020, in the governor’s executive mansion in Albany, New York.
The complaint was filed two months after the three-term Democrat’s resignation. A summons was issued for Cuomo to appear in court on the afternoon of Nov. 17.
The complaint says that Cuomo, 63, “intentionally and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly placed his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim ... and onto her intimate body part,” according to a CNBC report.
In addition, the former governor is accused of kissing her on the lips at least once and kissing her on the cheek and forehead. He also allegedly grabbed her behind during hugs and made comments about her personal life and relationships. He asked if she’d ever cheat on her husband and asked her to help him find a girlfriend.
The victim later came forward and identified herself as Brittany Commisso, who served as an executive assistant to Cuomo.
Regardless of political party, it’s unfortunate when a person with political power tries to influence others because of their position.
It’s even worse when they, like Cuomo, try and use that position to get away with sexual harassment.
Being the governor is not carte blanche to act inappropriately and harass staff or anyone else, but apparently Cuomo felt that perhaps he was above the law.
This is evident in the fact that he not only sexually harassed Commisso, but allegedly harassed at least 11 former and current staff members, to include a state police trooper assigned to protective detail.
In addition, the victims also include women outside of government.
Cuomo got off easy by resigning, as he avoided possible impeachment.
However, the scars he left on the women he harassed will last long after his name has fallen from the news headlines.
