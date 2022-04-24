Today is the last day of the California Poppy Festival; if you haven’t been there yet, there’s still time.
The COVID-19 pandemic and lock-downs resulted in the cancellation of several annual events, to include the Poppy Fest, which is a popular event in the Antelope Valley. Despite not yet being rid of the virus, events are being planned and held — much to the delight of the general public.
We’ve heard so much gloom and doom over the past two years that it’s refreshing to be able to get out and do the things we once enjoyed before the virus spread across the globe and affected our daily lives.
The Poppy Festival, this year, had plenty to offer the public. Not only has the venue changed to the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, but there were several events, to entertain, which included live music, monster trucks and the Rural Olympics, to name a few.
Today, the rodeo and a concert will take place and festival goers can be entertained by groups: O’ahu, Los Leones, Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl, Upstream, Grievance, Creedenced, Westbound 66, Seventh Switch, Tara Macri, Outlaw Mariachi, Extension Performing Arts Academy, SOAR High School Music Club and The New Vinyl.
There are also food vendors and various other vendors selling their wares. It’s a great way to spend a day (or part of the day) and support local vendors.
Of equal importance is the opportunity we have to engage in a “regular” activity.
After being limited in terms of what we were able to do last year and in 2020, it’s nice to be able to get out of the house and stroll around the fairgrounds.
