A few weeks ago, we discussed a case in which two Southern California men sued a company because the marijuana it sells isn’t as strong as they claim it is.
While that sounded outrageous and made one wonder what the two were thinking, aside from the fact that they were hoping for a big payday, we recently heard of something even more outrageous.
A woman in Florida is suing the Kraft Heinz company for a whopping $5 million. She claims they misled the public about the time it takes to prepare its Velveeta microwavable macaroni and cheese cups.
Court records show that Amanda Ramirez of West Palm Beach filed the lawsuit, on Nov. 18, in US District Court. The suit alleges that Kraft Heinz violated federal laws by saying the mac and cheese cups take three-and-a-half minutes to prepare.
“‘Ready in 3 1/2 minutes’ is printed on the box, which is the amount of time the product takes to cook in a microwave,” a news report said. “However, the suit says it takes more time to complete the other required steps.”
Consumers must also remove the lid and cheese sauce pouch, add water, stir, then microwave for three-and-a-half minutes, which means it takes more than that time for the product to be ready.
The lawsuit is ridiculous and so is the amount of money this woman is seeking. The $5 million in damages, according to the lawsuit, includes statutory and punitive exclusive of interest and costs.
File this story under “frivolous” and let’s hope that Ramirez doesn’t get what she’s seeking.
Taking a minute or two longer to prepare a microwave meal isn’t worth $5 million — not even close. It’s also a waste of the court’s time, when there are serious cases that need to be heard, while dockets in many courts across the country are packed.
But it does make us wonder — if she was awarded what she’s asking, how much mac and cheese could she buy with $5 million?
