The Antelope Valley Press lost one of its own on Tuesday night. Death is never easy to deal with and process, but when it hits close to home, it’s that much harder.
Vernon Lawson, the former Valley Press editor, died at the age of 95.
To say Vern was an asset to the newspaper — and the Antelope Valley — would be a gross understatement. Through his 72-year-long career in the Valley, he covered everything from local crime to aerospace. Among his many accomplishments, he was recognized by the California News Publishers Association for his story on flying supersonic on the SST Concorde from John F. Kennedy International Airport to London and back, in a few hours.
His work began in the Antelope Valley in 1949, when he took a job as a cub reporter.
It’s a story we’ve heard him tell, through his columns in this newspaper. Through the years, he worked his way up the career ladder and eventually became the managing editor of the Antelope Valley Press, a position he held until his retirement in 2007.
When I arrived in the Antelope Valley in 2018, Vern was quick to welcome me and came into the office to meet me, in person.
He shared some of the history of the Valley, as well as his own story about coming here after college. We’d meet on a weekly basis to discuss his ideas for editorials and he’d leave me with stories from other papers that he’d printed out. The meetings stopped in 2019, when he stopped driving, but we continued having email discussions, instead.
It seems he knew just about everyone in Lancaster, Palmdale and the surrounding areas, but he was never one to name-drop.
He contributed to the Antelope Valley Press even after he retired and submitted a monthly “Hometown History” column for the AV Lifestyle magazine, a weekly “In the Vernacular” column for the Valley Life page and editorial columns every other day, up until the beginning of September of this year.
Vern was a kind, humble, caring person who truly enjoyed the field of journalism. He was a real journalist from a bygone era, who still impacted those around him through his writing.
He will be greatly missed by everyone at the Antelope Valley Press and in the community.
