A tiny bit of relief is coming to those who purchase gasoline — in the form of an 18 cent-per-gallon decrease.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that he will call on Congress to suspend the federal gas and diesel taxes for the next three months.
It’s the latest effort by the White House to help provide some relief to Americans who are struggling with record-high gasoline prices.
The suspension is contingent on legislative action and would temporarily lift the 18 cent tax and 24 cent tax for diesel, during the summer months.
This isn’t going to fix the problem, but a senior administration official told reporters that it will provide families a little breathing room as they continue to bring down prices for the long haul, according to a news report.
So what’s the drawback, aside from the fact that it’s only an 18-cent reduction per gallon? The suspension is going to affect infrastructure funding because the gasoline tax is vital for that funding.
Biden planned to lay out the proposal in a speech on Wednesday, in which he was going to call on states to suspend their gas taxes and provide rebates or other forms of relief. If state officials agree, the suspension of a state tax, along with the federal tax could make a difference, depending on how much the state tax is.
For residents in places like Arizona, where the state gas tax is 18 cents per gallon, it won’t make much of a difference.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Arizona is $5.35. Sure, it would bring the price down to $4.99, but if you have an 18-gallon tank to fill, a trip to the gas station would run you $89.82 instead of $96.30 to fill up. Every penny saved is a good thing, but $6.48 per fill-up probably isn’t going to make that much of a difference.
Conversely, the state gas tax in California is 51 cents a gallon. When you add the 18-cent federal tax, we’re paying 69 cents per gallon in taxes each time we go to the station.
With the average price here hovering around $6.37 per gallon, a reduction of 69 cents would bring the price per gallon down to $5.68.
Gas prices need to be reduced significantly for us to notice a difference and to get some relief.
A slight reduction of 36 cents a gallon isn’t going to do much and no one is going to be particularly excited about a feeble effort to bring us relief, especially when the small amount of money saved will likely go elsewhere because of the soaring inflation we’re also experiencing.
A 69-cent reduction is moving in the right direction, but a gallon of gas being sold for $3.50 to $4 is a much better goal to aim for. After all, that’s what we were paying, not too long ago.
