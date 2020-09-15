Americans love celebrations ... Fourth of July, Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day, birthdays.
But 9/11 cannot be honored by a celebration. It must be recognized by multiple memorials.
On Sept. 11, the 19th anniversary of the horrific day, solemn events were marked all over the land because of the horrific loss of lives and tower destruction on that date in 2001.
There were moments of silence and ringing of the bells. John Dunne’s poem set the tone: “Never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee” is still appropriate.
Much honored on Friday were the 40 passengers who decided to crash their plane by rushing the cockpit, thereby probably saving a devastating attempt to destroy the United States capitol.
The two towers in New York City, the Pentagon and the plane crash in Pennsylvania killed hundreds of people.
Many had gone to work without any warning about the attacks and first responders were killed and severely wounded during their rescue missions, only partially won.
It became one of the most destructive foreign-country attacks on American soil in the history of our nation.
Friday’s nationwide memorials included hundreds of stories of the deaths and rescues on Sept. 11, 200l. Adults exchanged personal stories of the sickening surprise of the deadly attacks on the towers, witnessed by millions in person and on TV.
But the overlapping, remembered disasters were dominated by the monstrous, modern-day fires crackling through the West Coast states — California, Oregon and Washington.
The blazes set records that added up to millions of incinerated acres grossly overheated by temperatures well over 100 degrees.
The two candidates for president gave campaign speeches centered on the sadness of the occasion.
President Donald Trump delivered a prepared talk that mourned the 40 members aboard American Airlines Flight 93, who voted to crash the plane, thus avoiding a horrific, catastrophic dive into the US Capitol. He said, “The heroes of Flight 93 are an everlasting reminder that no matter the danger, no matter the threat, no matter the odds, America will always rise up, stand tall and fight back.
Joe Biden announced that his staff had canceled all campaign advertising for the day of remembered grief.
The soaring number of deaths from the virus hordes has continued unabated, closing in on a fatality toll of roughly half of the Americans who died in World War II.
The cluttered concentration of terrible news is still filling up by the journalistic outlets hour by hour.
The citizenry is horrifically anxious for some good news, which has been in short supply throughout 2020 and will be welcome whenever it arrives.
