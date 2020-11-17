More than 130 Secret Service officers are said to be infected with Coronavirus or quarantining in the wake of Donald Trump’s campaign travel.
The outbreak comes as Coronavirus cases have been rapidly rising across the nation and the government needs all the help it can get from healthy personnel.
The situation is another frightening example of “leadership neglect” in these deadly days of the ever-enlarging pandemic.
The virus is having a dramatic impact on the Secret Service presidential security unit.
That’s not right. Government staffers, who often are in the forefront of the fight against the microscopic virus hordes, must not be seriously endangered during these catastrophic crisis months.
Among those who are infected are White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and outside political adviser Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie.
In addition, at least eight staffers at the Republican National Committee, including Chief of Staff Richard Walters, have the virus, according to officials at the organization.
Some of those infected are in field offices across the country, including Pennsylvania, where some believe they were exposed in large staff gatherings, an
official said.
Washington Post reporters revealed that White House spokesman Judd Deere said the administration takes “every case seriously.”
He referred questions about the Secret Service outbreak to agency officials. A spokeswoman for the Secret service declined to comment.
The agency is also examining whether some portion of the current infections are not travel related, one government official said, but instead trace back to the site where many Secret Service officers report for duty each day: the White House.
The Secret Service employs about 1,300 officers in its Uniformed Division to guard the White House and the vice president’s residence.
The number of officers who have been pulled off duty creates a major stress on an already overworked team and will force many officers to forgo days off and work longer hours to compensate for absent co-workers.
Many of Trump’s own choices put his protection team at heightened risk, specifically his choice to travel out of state and hold large public events.
While many people in Trump’s orbit have contracted the virus this year, the most recent outbreak at the White House has been particularly extensive.
Many of those who are now sick attended a campaign party recently in the East Room or were exposed to someone who did.
Several aides said they were frustrated by a lack of transparency from their superiors and that they did not notify more people of diagnoses.
