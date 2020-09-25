Correspondents from around the world are focusing on the American drift toward authoritarianism. Here are some comments:
“Reliable Sources” a Sunday morning TV show, anchored by Brian Stelter, conducted interviews with foreign-based reporters on the currently expanding backslide toward autocracy under President Donald Trump.
Correspondents from London, Mumbai and Nairobi reported Sunday on the worrisome trend. “It’s very Orweillian,” John-Allan Namu said, “authoritarianism starts to establish itself. This is exactly what happens: You establish your own set of facts. You demonize people who have an opposing view and start to divide people.”
Rana Ayyub ad Luke Harding also expressed similar opinions.
The Washington Post, which uses “Democracy Dies in Darkness” as its motto, published an opinion piece that said: “Three years into the Trump administration, American democracy has eroded to a point that more often than not leads to full-blown autocracy, according to a project that tracks the health of representative government in nations around the world.
“The project, called V-Dem, or Varieties of Democracy, is an effort to precisely quantify global democracy at the country level based on hundreds of indicators assessed annually by thousands of individual experts. It’s one of several ongoing projects by political scientists that have registered a weakening of democratic values in the United States in recent years.”
“The United States is not unique in its decline,” Staffan I. Lindberg, a political scientist at Sweden’s University of Gothenburg and a founding director of the project, said. “Everything we see in terms of decline on these indicators is exactly the pattern of decline” seen in other autocratizing nations, like Turkey and Hungary, both of which ceased to be classified as democracies in recent years.
The Post reported that “V-Dem’s findings are bracing. The United States is undergoing ‘substantial autocratization’ — defined as the loss of democratic traits — that has accelerated precipitously under Trump.
This is particularly alarming in light of what the group’s historic data show: Only one in five democracies that start down this path are able to reverse the damage before succumbing to full-blown autocracy.
Each year, the V-Dem project asks its experts to rate their respective nations on hundreds of measures of democracy, such as the presence of legislative checks on executive power, freedom of personal expression, the civility of political discourse, free and open elections, and executive branch corruption, among others.
Brendan Nyhan, a political scientist at Dartmouth College, said that “Democracy depends on both sides accepting the result of free and fair elections and willingly turning over power to the other side if they lose. We’ve never had a president attack our electoral system in this way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.