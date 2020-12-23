The United States has spent recent years making enemies where allies used to exist.
We agree with the opinions that say this is a most appropriate time to restore our celestial status as the most envied nation on the planet.
Anders Fogh Rasmussen, was NATO secretary general from 2009-14. He founded the Alliance of Democracies Foundation in 2017 and contributed an op-ed piece to the Dec. 16 edition of the Wall Street Journal worthy of a large readership. He wrote:
“In 2021 the US and its allies have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reverse global democratic retreat and put autocracies like Russia and China on the back foot. That will happen if major democracies unite in the pursuit of freedom.”
“The US should focus on giving the democratic world a new sense of confidence, which free societies — with their inbuilt self-doubt, opposition and division — too often lack.”
He explained that in recent years the world has seen a resurgence of authoritarianism and technology has reached an inflection point where it can both liberate and oppress.
“Determined American leadership must be at the heart of this effort. The US alone has the power and reach,” he wrote. “It also enjoys a resilient democracy of its own. The 2020 elections were a stress test for American democracy. It passed, securing a transfer of power even when the head of state himself sought to delegitimize the process.
“President-elect Joe Biden has a queue of America’s weary allies outside his door. We are yearning for a determined leader and, from experience, I believe Joe Biden will seize this opportunity.”
The last four years has been subjected to the president’s power push to ignore potential allies and issue harsh, negative tweets about his perceived enemies.
We agree that America should lead the Herculean effort, but it won’t be alone. A number of other world-weary democracies realize that this program is the best answer to the future for all global citizenry.
Rasmussen explained that Democracies in the Indo-Pacific, from Taiwan to Australia, India and Japan, are also looking for like-minded friends to counter China’s aggressive posture.
Not only is every US ally fully convinced of the need for a global democratic caucus, France and Germany may be concerned that an alliance of democracies would supplant the global multilateral system represented by the United Nations.
Rasmussen concluded his pitch with these sharp words:
“Freedom has retreated as America retreated from its place as the global leader. It’s time to build an alliance of democracies.”
