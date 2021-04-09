Experts who low-balled the job growth in the month of March discovered their prediction of 630,000 was buried under this fact: Employers added 916,000 jobs in that single month.
The report also far exceeded the February count of 468,000 positions, signaling that the United States may be successfully digging up more dramatic economic statistics as we fight the pandemic case by case.
The stellar March jobs report is helping President Joseph Biden make his case for a major investment in the US infrastructure funded by corporate tax hikes.
Accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations, easing restrictions and growing confidence fueled a remarkable surge in hiring in March, the Labor Department reported April 2, pushing the jobless rate down 0.2 percentage points.
The growing strength of the economy is sorely needed for millions of Americans who are still struggling more than a year into the Coronavirus pandemic.
But it’s also a significant political asset for Biden and Democrats as they fend off Republican criticism of the next stage of the economic agenda — promoting his agenda.
After shepherding a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill through Congress, Biden is looking to cement a rapid recovery from the pandemic-driven recession and permanently lift the long-term trajectory of the US economy with an eight-year building spree.
At the start of the month of April, reports from the Labor Department and private payroll firm ADP showed improvement in the four-week average of first-time unemployment claims and private sector hiring.
With vaccinations against the virus now about three million doses a day and more states and localities relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, not to mention nearly $5 trillion in fiscal stimulus from Congress, analysts predict the economy will be largely back to normal by the summer.
Many economists point to actions taken by Congress in the past year to provide nearly $5 trillion in virus relief to consumers and businesses as fuel to light a fire under the economy and the jobs that historically follow.
Credit card usage and other signs of consume behavior are also showing positive signs.
The consumers are starting to get out there and spend and that is driving the job numbers higher.
And the dynamics are playing out in the manufacturing sector, with the total value of US manufactured goods in January up 2.7% from January 2020.
