Everyone from online shoppers to those trying to use Amazon streaming services experienced connectivity issues on Wednesday. Even robotic vacuum cleaners and doorbell cameras were effected.
They weren’t the only ones. The Associated Press was down for much of the day, leaving many newspapers and other news outlets trying to come up with an alternative for national and world stories.
In case you hadn’t heard, a major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network severely disrupted services at a wide range of companies in the United States.
The disruption lasted for hours and raised questions about the vulnerability of the Internet and its concentration in the hands of a few firms.
Amazon Web Services is a cloud-service operation that stores its customers’ data, runs their online activities and more. It’s a huge profit center for Amazon and holds roughly 40% of the $64 million global cloud infrastructure market. It’s a larger share than Google, Alibaba and Microsoft, combined.
The outage also made us all realize, once again, that we rely way too much on the Internet for daily tasks, to include those performed at work.
We, here, at the Antelope Valley Press, were fortunate that service came back before we had to put the newspaper together. We were already trying to figure out how to get things like business, world/national news and national obituaries. Not to mention our sports coverage would not have included any box scores or national sports, had the issue continued throughout the night.
This isn’t the first time a major outage has affected the Internet. In June, Fastly suffered a failure that briefly took down dozens of major Internet sites, to include Britain’s government home page, CNN and The New York Times.
This type of thing is to be expected when we become so dependent on technology.
Though it may be seen as old fashioned, but there’s something to be said for doing things the way they were done before the Internet began running our lives.
Computers and the Internet are very convenient and make life so much easier, but when there’s a mishap, as there was earlier this week, our lives can quickly come to a screeching halt and leave us feeling helpless.
