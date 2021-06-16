The Food and Drug Administration on June 7, approved the first new medication for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly two decades, a contentious decision made despite opposition from the agency’s independent advisory committee and some Alzheimer’s experts who said there was not enough evidence the drug can help patients.
The drug, aducanumab, which will go by the name Aduhelm, is a monthly intravenous infusion intended to slow cognitive decline in people with mild memory and thinking problems. It is the first approved treatment to attack the disease process of Alzheimer’s instead of just addressing dementia symptoms.
Biogen, its manufacturer, announced on the afternoon of June 7, that the list price would be $56,000 a year.
In addition there will most likely be tens of thousands of dollars in costs for diagnostic testing and brain imaging.
The FDA, recognizing that clinical trials of the drug had provided incomplete evidence to demonstrate effectiveness, granted approval for the drug to be used but required Biogen — its manufacturer — to conduct a new clinical trial.
If the new trial, called a Phase 4 trial, fails to show the drug is effective, the FDA can — but is not required to — rescind its approval.
About six million people in the United States and roughly 30 million globally have Alzheimer’s, a number expected to double by 2050. Currently, five medications approved in the United States can delay cognitive decline for several months in various Alzheimer’s stages.
The FDA Advisory Committee, along with an independent think tank and several prominent experts — including some Alzheimer’s doctors who worked on the aducanumab clinical trials — said evidence raised significant doubts about whether the drug is effective.
They also said that even if it could slow down cognitive decline in some patients, the benefit suggested by the evidence would be so slight that it would not outweigh the risk of swelling or bleeding in the brain that the drug caused in the trials.
“The data included in the applicant’s submission were highly complex and left residual uncertainties regarding clinical benefit,” the FDA’s director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, wrote on the agency’s website.
But, she said, the agency decided to approve the drug through a program called accelerated approval, which is designed “to provide earlier access to potentially valuable therapies for patients with serious diseases where there is an unmet need and where there is an expectation of clinical benefit despite some residual uncertainty regarding that benefit.”
