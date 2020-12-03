It’s taken nearly a month, but we finally have a winner in the 25th Congressional District.
On Monday, Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita conceded to Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, Lancaster, Palmdale, Simi Valley. It was a very close race, with Garcia leading Smith by 333 votes, to win the seat. This marks the first full-term he will serve in the 25th Congressional District.
The seat became open after former representative Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce resigned in October 2019.
When Hill was elected, we don’t think anyone predicted how her term would end. It was disappointing, to say the least.
We hope that Garcia has a better run at it and does a good job in representing our local communities.
He seems to be a favorite amongst veterans, as he is also a vet.
“My focus is on representing all constituents in CA-25,” he said in a story that ran in Wednesday’s Antelope Valley Press. “In the short term, this means pushing to get federal relief to those who are most impacted by COVID, individuals and
small businesses.”
We hope that’s true because relief is greatly needed. We’ve talked about small businesses before, and how they’ve been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Just today, Dennis Anderson addressed the same issue in his weekly column, “Easy Company.” He encouraged people who are ordering takeout to leave a generous tip if they are able to do so.
Now, more than ever, we need to support local businesses.
Will Garcia and other politicians be able to secure federal relief in time to save businesses that are quickly going under? We’re not sure, but we’re hopeful.
Individuals are also feeling the effects of not having jobs, and in some cases, not even being able to get unemployment assistance. We hope Garcia is able to help those folks, too.
As we’ve said before, the bills are still due and so is the rent or mortgage, but without income, what’s a person to do?
It’s time for the politicians to step up and do what they can for their constituents. It’ll be a while before the vaccine is available to everyone and we know whether there are any serious effects from it. Meanwhile, people still need to live and that means having food and shelter, at the very least, but in some cases, they can’t do that without assistance. Let’s hope Garcia can make a difference.
