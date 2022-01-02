The end of the week saw some heavy rain fall on Southern California. We knew the storm was coming, but were we in for a surprise.
We, in the Antelope Valley, woke up, Thursday morning, to heavy rainfall. The work commute was bad for some and worse for others, specifically those who have to travel “down below” to get to their jobs.
Traversing the 14 Freeway was bad enough — in either direction. Water pools on the sides of the freeway and can cause vehicles to hydroplane if they’re not being operated with care and at a safe speed.
The rain doesn’t stop some people from driving carelessly, though. In fact, there seem to be some that think they’re invincible and the pooling water means nothing — they’ll just splash right through it. That’s the wrong assumption to make, especially when the rain has been falling for quite some time and it’s had a chance to gather on the road.
Many roads were flooded throughout Lancaster and Palmdale.
It was a real nightmare for passenger cars. SUVs and pickup trucks with some height likely had an easier time traversing the deep puddles.
Drainage seems to be a major issue on the roadways in the AV. In fact, in some areas, it seems non-existent.
Instead of going into the gutter and away from passing vehicles, the water sits on the road, collecting and causing hazards for drivers who are trying to go about their daily business.
One problematic area is on Avenue R; however, deep water affected 10th Street West, near Walmart, in Palmdale, as well.
In the morning, it was nearly impossible to drive in the right lane, traveling from Lancaster to Palmdale on that street.
We need the precipitation, but sometimes driving in it is more of a headache than we can stand.
(0) comments
