The Supreme Court’s landmark decision, on Friday, to overturn Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year constitutional right for a woman to end a pregnancy, triggered aftershocks that have already started to change American life.
Among the grief and celebration (depending on your view of Roe v. Wade), comes the chaos of a nation split by bitter political divides that now determine where abortion can be accessed by women.
In addition, the realization is dawning that the conservative Supreme Court majority has introduced a destabilizing dynamic that could go well beyond abortion and affect not only women, but many others.
Fear is growing among progressives over what the court will do next. Pride parades across the nation, over the weekend, went on with the lingering question about whether the hard-won right to same-sex marriage is now at risk from activist justices.
The right for same-sex couples to marry was enshrined, seven years ago, by the Supreme Court.
There’s also the question about whether fertility treatments and contraception will be affected by the Roe v. Wade ruling. Businesses are quickly working out plans to extend health insurance or compensate employees to cover out-of-state abortion services.
In some conservative states, abortion services have already ended. On Friday, in some of those places, women in clinics were told as soon as the decision came down from the Supreme Court, that their chance of having an abortion in their state was gone.
A new week will likely bring new decisions that underline the radicalism of the Supreme Court majority. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, has suggested that the Donald Trump picks for the Supreme Court should be impeached for “lying under oath” about their positions on abortion.
But even if that long-shot strategy was pursued by the Democratic-led House, it’s unlikely that there’d be a two-third majority in the closely divided Senate, to convict.
The Supreme Court has used its opinion in the Roe v. Wade case to somewhat mock critics who warn that it should consider the impact of the Constitution, written in the 18th century, and how it impacts society in the 21st century.
