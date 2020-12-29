The election of Kamala Harris to be the next United States vice president created a US Senate California seat vacancy.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, (D) on Dec. 22, selected the current California Secretary of State Alex Padilla for the Senate position. He has been a longtime political ally of the governor.
The choice makes Padilla the first Latino to represent California in America’s Senate. The changeover will take place in January.
In his nominating statement Newsom said, “The son of Mexican immigrants — a cook and house cleaner — Alex Padilla worked his way from humble beginnings to the halls of MIT, the Los Angeles City Council and the State Senate and has become a national defender of voting rights as California’s Secretary of State. Now he will serve in the halls of our nation’s Capitol.”
Padilla will have to defend the seat in two years, a quick turnaround in a vast, expansive state in which to campaign. In 2018, Padilla won more votes than Newsom on the ballot.
The governor was under pressure from Latino organizations to choose a member of the state’s largest ethnic group. Latinos are a powerful voting bloc in the state, even if not always as liberal as the rest of the Democratic Party in California.
In addition, Latinos have suffered disproportionately this year from the Coronavirus pandemic.
Accounting for about 40% of the population, they have made up 60% of the state’s virus cases, many of them essential workers in the service economy.
Harris is expected to resign her seat before she is sworn in as vice president on Jan. 20.
People around the governor predicted a longer selection process to fill the seat given the time-consuming diplomacy involved in the decision, which raised in relief the array of ethnic, geographic, equal rights and economic lobbies at play in California politics.
Suddenly, Newsom has two state elected offices — the secretary of state, which oversees elections and the attorney general — to fill by appointment.
Padilla is from the Los Angeles area, bringing slightly more geographic diversity to leadership in a state where many of the most powerful positions are filled by Bay Area politicians.
For weeks, a leading candidate for the position, Padilla emerged as the clear front-runner after President-elect Joe Biden chose Xavier Becerra, the state’s attorney general, to serve as secretary of health and human services.
