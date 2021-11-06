Just in time for the holiday season, some airlines are going to resume alcohol sales on flights.
However, we tend to wonder if that’s a good idea, given the violence that has plagued the airline industry lately.
On Oct. 27, a 20-year-old Irvine man allegedly assaulted a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight bound for John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Because of Brian Hsu’s actions, the plane was diverted to Denver.
A source familiar with the investigation said the attack was unprovoked, but ABC News reported that it happened after the female flight attendant accidentally bumped Hsu, who was seated in the first-class section. She quickly apologized but Hsu later walked to the back of the plane and punched her twice, in the face, breaking her nose. He then went back to his seat, as if nothing happened.
This is not the first flight attendant to be assaulted in recent months. On May 23, Vyvianna M. Quinonez attacked a flight attendant on a Southwest flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The flight attendant suffered a cut under her right eye, which required four stitches. Her left eye was also bruised and swollen and she lost two teeth after the attack.
The assault occurred after the flight attendant asked the woman to stow her tray table, fasten her seatbelt and properly wear her face mask.
Given the fact that these flight attendants were assaulted for no reason, other than they upset the people who battered them, it’s probably not a good idea to allow people on a flight to consume alcohol.
Granted, not everyone will become violent when they’re drinking, but those who are already prone to violence definitely don’t need any liquid courage.
It seems like the friendly skies aren’t so friendly anymore. Flight attendants must deal with unruly passengers who don’t want to follow the rules and sometimes they are victims of violence. Alcohol is not going to help the matter. Airlines should hold off on selling alcohol again until the pandemic has subsided and people are a bit less tense and stressed out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.