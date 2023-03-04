Human workers being replaced by artificial intelligence is something many thought could only happen in a science fiction movie or novel, but now that AI is actually becoming more of a widespread reality, it has become worrisome for many — to include artists and musicians.
Antelope Valley Press Showcase columnist Jesse Davidson discussed the topic of AI being able to generate music, art and more in a January column.
“These programs take large amounts of data and computing techniques to replicate or create works of art,” he wrote. “When posted on social media platforms, these AI art creations can easily go viral; garnering hundreds of thousands if not millions of views and likes. One of the most popular is ChatGPT, a text-generating program designed by Open AI. It can create anything from news stories, poems, sitcom scripts and responses for online dating. Where it draws controversy from some lies in its ability to generate nuanced responses in simple sentences.”
There is also an explosion of software that uses AI to generate artwork on the fly, according to a news report.
It’s a concept that working artists are calling unethical because they trained using the work of artists, without their permission.
Greg Hopwood is a costume concept artist who spoke with KTLA about AI. “He creates the initial look and feel of characters and places in popular movies, TV shows and video games,” the report said.
“We create artwork that visualizes things like the costumes, props, environments,” Hopwood said in the report.
He’s now worried that AI could replace his work.
“To say I’ve been keeping an eye on it is an understatement,” he said in the report. “Finding out that all of our work has been scraped into these datasets of these AI programs has been terrifying.”
What’s more alarming about the training used in the AI software is that no one asked permission to use the images.
Rachel Meinerding, the co-founder of Concept Art Association, an advocacy group created to defend working artists, told KTLA that “(We) essentially (want to) have artists be a voice at the table when these kinds of conversations are being had ... like how do we move forward with these technologies in ethical ways.”
Often, the training images used in AI programming come from what’s posted online, but AI websites don’t necessarily disclose where the images come from, the report said.
“We’re all for tech innovation but it can’t come at the cost of the working class artists, you know,” Hopwood said in the report.
We understand the concern and agree with Hopwood. Permission should always be sought from artists when using their images for anything. Permission should also be sought from musicians when their music is being used.
These are things created for others by actual people, not machines, so it’s not ethical that a program uses them without permission. It’s even worse when you consider that a human’s hard work could be used to eventually replace people with AI.
However, with all technology, those who choose to use a machine over an actual person will eventually come to realize that not everything is perfect — regardless of how much easier it makes certain tasks.
Sometimes the resulting issues aren’t worth the convenience.
