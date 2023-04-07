It’s been nearly eight years since Monique Figueroa of Littlerock disappeared, but the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors remains hopeful that someone will come forward with information that will lead to her whereabouts.
The Littlerock woman was last seen by her father on May 19, 2015, as she drove away from her home in the 7200 block of East Avenue U-12. Nearly two weeks later, her 2004 Mercedes-Benz was found in an abandoned shed in Juniper Hills, but there was no sign of Figueroa.
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believe she disappeared under suspicious circumstances and there is a good possibility that foul play was involved.
About a year after Figueroa’s disappearance, homicide investigators received a tip that her remains might be buried off the 11000 block of Pearblossom Highway in Palmdale, but after cadaver dogs were brought in for a search of the area, coroner’s personnel came up empty handed.
Figueroa left behind her daughter, who was two years old at the time. The toddler was in the care of the woman’s family.
In an effort to find Figueroa, or to at least get information about her disappearance, the Board of Supervisors, in August 2016, approved a reward in the amount of $20,000. Over the past nearly seven years, the reward has been extended, reinstated or re-established 11 times. On Dec. 20, 2022, it was extended again.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger said her heart goes out to Figueroa’s loved ones who have “painfully lived with her absence for nearly eight years.”
She said by extending the reward, it sends the message that they are not giving up.
“I want unresolved questions answered for the sake of her family and the Antelope Valley community at large,” Barger said in a report that ran in the Wednesday edition of the Antelope Valley Press. “If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please find the courage to step forward.”
Surely, someone in the Antelope Valley (and maybe beyond) has information about what happened to Figueroa. It’s a mystery why no one has come forward. Her family deserves closure of some sort — whether that means that her remains are found, or whether it means she’s alive somewhere.
We can only imagine the grief and uncertainty that they have felt. But there is probably also some hope that she is still alive.
Those who are apprehensive about calling the police with information don’t have to worry about revealing their identity: Information can be anonymously reported to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or a tip can be submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org
Information can also be reported to the Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau by dialing 323-890-5500 and speaking with Det. Mark Perez or Sgt. Chris Maurizi. If someone knows something about Monique Figueroa’s disappearance, please reach out to law enforcement and help them bring the family some type of closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.