It’s been nearly eight years since Monique Figueroa of Littlerock disappeared, but the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors remains hopeful that someone will come forward with information that will lead to her whereabouts.

The Littlerock woman was last seen by her father on May 19, 2015, as she drove away from her home in the 7200 block of East Avenue U-12. Nearly two weeks later, her 2004 Mercedes-Benz was found in an abandoned shed in Juniper Hills, but there was no sign of Figueroa.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.