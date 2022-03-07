It finally happened ... on Friday, the mask mandate for Los Angeles County was finally lifted.
This will come as a relief to many, who grew tired of wearing them everywhere. For others, it’s a bit unnerving. Those who are at high risk for complications if they contract COVID-19 probably don’t feel good about this action.
The action comes amid revised data released by federal health officials, that shows a decreased impact of COVID-19 on the county’s healthcare system.
The county was moved out of the high virus activity category, into the low category on Thursday. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the county level data each Thursday.
So what does that mean? It means those who don’t want to continue wearing a mask don’t have to. However, it’s still strongly recommended, especially in crowded settings or when interacting with people who have a higher risk of severe illness from the virus.
Some higher-risk settings like airports, transit centers, public transit, correctional facilities, healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities and homeless shelters will still require masking. It will not be optional in these settings.
The bottom line is this: The activity in the county has decreased, but the virus is still very much active, so when deciding whether to shed the mask or keep wearing it, use your own judgment and be considerate of others.
If they choose to keep wearing a mask to protect their health or the health of someone else, that should also be respected.
Of course, sticking with what we’ve learned the past couple of years in terms of frequent handwashing, distancing and sanitizing commonly touched areas, should still be practiced.
