For months, the whereabouts of California City brothers Orrin and Orson West have been unknown. It began 14 months ago as a missing persons case, but after searching, the children couldn’t be found.
At one point, they were suspected to be dead, but even a search for their bodies yielded nothing. The FBI, Kern County Search and Rescue, scores of volunteers and the California Highway Patrol all aided in trying to find the boys, but
were unable.
Now, their adoptive parents have been indicted on murder charges, but still, no one knows where the children’s’ bodies are. Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced, during a Wednesday press conference, that an investigation has revealed that the boys are dead. She said the investigation also found they had been dead for three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing.
The case remains a mystery to the general public and the details likely will not be revealed until the trials of those accused of killing the boys.
Though it happened in Kern County, this case will likely join the list of others in which children have died at the hands of their caregivers and/or parents: Gabriel Fernandez, Anthony Avalos and Noah Cuatro. Those are just the high-profile cases, though.
In November of last year, four children were allegedly killed by their father in Lancaster. He allegedly killed their grandmother, as well.
In November of 2020, a man and woman were accused of decapitating their children and showing the bodies to their surviving children. They pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse charges.
Despite hearing these horror stories, cases like this keep surfacing. That alone is frustrating, but when the accused do not own up to what they did and force a trial, where a jury is left to find them guilty or not, that’s even more frustrating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.