Fentanyl overdoses have been making headlines for several months, as the number of deaths associated with them continue to rise. In fact, drug overdoses surged above 100,000 this year, according to an NPR report.
Now there is a new threat that could mean even more overdoses and deaths. It’s becoming such a problem that President Joe Biden’s administration is declaring it an emerging threat.
“This is the first time in our nation’s history that a substance is being designated as an emerging threat by any administration,” Dr. Rahul Gupta, head of the White House Officer of National Drug Control Policy, said in the NPR report.
He has been on the front lines of the fentanyl-opioid epidemic for decades and said the threat of the latest mix of drugs could be even worse.
Gupta is referring to xylazine, known on the street as tranq. It was first linked to drug-related deaths in the Northeast, but rapidly spread to the Western and Southern states. Data from 2020-2021 reveals an increase in fatal overdoses linked to tranq, with deaths in the South surging more than 1,000%, the report said.
According to public health experts, frequent xylazine users suffer horrible wounds when they inject the drug that can lead to amputation of their limbs, deep ulcers, infections and even sepsis.
When NPR contacted researchers and public health officials, they were told that the Biden administration is right to raise the alarm about fentanyl and xylazine.
“I think it’s a tremendous public risk,” Dr. Stephanie Ann Deutsch, a pediatrician at the Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware said in the NPR report.
She treats children exposed to drugs. In December, she published a paper warning other pediatricians about her experience struggling to treat young children sicked by fentanyl and xylazine.
“The children didn’t respond to the traditional antidotes and in general were quite critically ill,” she said.
But it’s not normally children who need to be treated for overdoses. Teens and adults are overdosing and dying because they are using illegal drugs. That’s been happening for decades. First it was heroin, then fentanyl and now xylazine or a fentanyl/xylazine combination.
What, exactly, does the Biden administration plan to do about this? According to the NPR report, Gupta said they will formally notify Congress about the public health threat and will then roll out a plan to combat the crisis over the next three months.
If successful, perhaps they can curb the OD-related deaths attributed to tranq. What will happen when the next deadly drugs starts being used? It’s a cycle that has continued to decades and will continue as long as people use drugs.
While we wait for the politicians on Capitol Hill to figure out how to keep people from dying of drug overdoses, no doubt, there will be more deaths.
But there’s a way to avoid dying from fentanyl and xylazine or a combination of the two: don’t use illegal drugs.
