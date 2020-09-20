It’s a tough time to be in law enforcement. Amid civil unrest, looting and an overall disrespect for the men and women in uniform, they still show up and do their jobs to the best of their ability.
Despite what anyone thinks, it’s not an easy job. They’re under a ton of stress on a daily basis and while it’s easy to say, “I’d have done this” and “they should have done that,” there’s really no telling what a person would do when faced with a potentially deadly situation.
The men and women that are trying to ensure our safety on a daily basis can’t do an adequate job if they don’t have strong leadership — which brings us to our next point: Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
We’re not sure why he feels the need to “cover up” the actions of some of his deputies and defend them, even if they were wrong, but that’s exactly what he’s doing in the case of KPCC Reporter Josie Huang.
She was outside the Lynwood hospital last week, covering a small protest, following the ambush of two deputies in Compton. Huang was recording deputies take a man into custody when she was told to “back up” and was pushed away, according to a KTLA 5 report. Deputies then pinned her to the ground as she is heard repeatedly yelling, “I’m a reporter” and “I’m with KPCC,” according to multiple videos of the incident, including from her own phone, which kept recording the interaction while she was handcuffed.
When questioned about the arrest, the LASD claimed she didn’t identify herself as press. They also claimed she didn’t have proper press credentials on her person. However, she was wearing a lanyard around her neck with press ID, which was visible in videos, as she was being arrested.
Villanueva stuck by those claims and defended the deputies. It’s great to have a boss that will defend your actions regardless of the situation, but sometimes it’s just not right. Instead of claiming Huang didn’t have credentials and making false claims about the situation, perhaps Villanueva should have simply said “the incident is under investigation.”
That would have given him time to review the videos, do an investigation and figure out who was in the wrong. If it was his deputies, ideally, they would be disciplined and like a good supervisor, Villanueva would hold them accountable for their actions.
That’s not what’s unfolding and as he seemingly becomes more defensive as incidents continue to spiral, Villanueva is being called upon by a Civilian Oversight Committee, to resign.
During the CAC meeting Thursday night, Los Angeles County’s inspector general said the Sheriff’s Department appears to have made false claims about Huang’s arrest and has not cooperated in the resulting investigation.
This latest is just one in a series of questionable incidents involving LASD deputies.
Isn’t it ironic that a sheriff who claims to believe so much in transparency, is anything but transparent? If you visit the LASD website, there’s a whole section devoted to transparency and Villanueva’s “transparency promise.”
“Throughout my career at LASD and now as Sheriff, I consider transparency to be of critical importance to effective policing in the 21st century,” the promise says. “The community trusts us for their safety and security. With that sacred trust comes a duty to be accountable and a responsibility to publicly share our efforts in custody and patrol. The dissemination of information in an objective, data-driven manner allows residents to thoughtfully assess our work, fosters the dialogue necessary for engendering public trusts and helps build relationships.”
That’s great lip service, but let’s examine the facts:
• The LASD is being sued by Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, over allegations that deputies shared photos, with people outside of the department, of the fatal helicopter crash that claimed her husband and daughter’s lives, along with seven others.
• The LASD is being sued by the Los Angeles Times for failure to fulfill public records requests
• The LASD has failed to respond to or fulfill public records requests made by the Antelope Valley Press
• The LASD is refusing to cooperate with the investigation regarding the arrest of Josie Huang
• The LASD refused to release reports involving the deputy-involved fatal shooting of Andres Guardado
This is the short list of transparency issues with the LASD, yet Villanueva claims it’s of utmost importance. He has pushed the Board of Supervisors to approve the purchase of body worn cameras. It seems when it comes to transparency, it’s to his convenience.
How about more transparency and less promises, sheriff?
