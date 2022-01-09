Thursday was a day of remembrance at the Capitol in Washington — something that Republican leaders and lawmakers largely avoided, calling the day’s events “overly politicized.”
“What brazen politicization of Jan. 6 by President Biden,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted. He’s been known to sometimes act as a Donald Trump confidant.
Meanwhile, others like Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell were absent.
The comments and absence of some Republicans leaders is a stark reminder of the continued division between the two political parties.
It also lends some insight into how the rupture has worsened since hundreds of Trump supporters interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory last Jan. 6, when the insurrection occurred.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., chair of the House committee charged with investigating the attack, and one of the few GOP lawmakers to attend the ceremonies, warned that the threat continues.
“Trump continues to make the same claims that he knows caused violence on Jan. 6,” she told NBC’s “Today.” “Unfortunately, too many in my own party are embracing the former president, are looking the other way or minimizing the danger. That’s how democracies die. We simply cannot let that happen.”
She is absolutely right; too bad some of her fellow Republicans leaders don’t share her sentiment. Why some remain so loyal to a man who’s no longer president is puzzling to many.
Shouldn’t protecting democracy be more important than political alliances?
Seeking the truth regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, should also be equally important to everyone, regardless of party affiliation. Both sides should be working together, instead of widening the gap between them.
A prime example of the latter is Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who, on Tuesday, predicted that Republicans, if they retake the House in this year’s midterm elections, would move to impeach Biden “whether it’s justified or not.”
The White House responded by calling on him to work with Democrats toward bipartisan agreement on policy matters, instead of making political predictions and name-calling. Too bad he won’t listen.
We, as spectators, can only hope the two sides come to their senses before more damage is done.
But we must also remember that we’re voters and that’s especially important when election time comes around.
