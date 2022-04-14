As workers and employers continue to try to find a work/home balance, there’s a new possibility on the horizon that would allow for a shorter work week.
A bill, AB 2932, which would shorten the work week from 40 hours to 32, is working its way through the state legislature. The shortened hours would apply only to companies that have more than 500 workers, however.
According to the plan, there would be no cut in pay and those who work more than 32 hours would be compensated with a rate of no less than one-and-a-half times their regular rate of pay.
Democratic Assembly Member Cristina Garcia, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in a statement, according to CNBC, “It doesn’t make sense that we are still holing onto a work schedule that served the Industrial Revolution.”
So after all these years, what spurred the change? The report cites the “Great Resignation” and the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for it. These events have made it clear that the time for change is now, Garcia said.
Not everyone is happy with the proposed changes, however. The California Chamber of Commerce opposes the bill, calling it a “job killer” because more businesses will be imposed with more costs.
“Labor costs are often one of the highest costs a business faces,” Ashley Hoffman, public policy advocate at the California Chamber of Commerce, wrote in a letter to Assembly Member Evan Low, according to CNBC. Low is another Democratic supporter of the bill.
She said in the letter that “such a large increase in labor costs will reduce businesses’ ability to hire or create new positions and will therefore limit job growth in California.”
Proponents claim the same work can get done in a shorter work week. Some companies are testing the model as a way to address employee well-being.
“Earlier this month, dozens of companies across the US and Canada began a six-month pilot of a four-day work week, which is being led by 4 Day Week Global,” the report said. “The idea is that employees work 80% of the time for 100% of the pay and maintain 100% productivity. It comes down to working more efficiently, including cutting back on unnecessary meetings.”
While this model may work for some companies, it’s not going to work for all — but then again, it’s not designed to. It’s aimed at companies with more than 500 employees, which means that they are probably well staffed already.
Meanwhile, smaller companies with less staff will continue to work the traditional 40-hour (and sometimes more) work week. The biggest question here is, how and when will their well-being get addressed?
