It’s no secret that women are often treated differently than men and paid less for doing the same jobs. But did you know that some women’s products, sold by retailers, also cost more than identical mens items?
It’s probably not something we have paid attention to. If we need a product from the store, like shaving razors, deodorant or shampoo, we likely just buy them and don’t bother to compare them to similar men’s items, which have lower price tags.
The Pink Tax refers to women’s products that are sold for more than an identical men’s product.
That will soon change in California, thanks to AB 1287, which was signed into law, on Sept. 27, by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The bill was authored by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda. California now joins New York, which also passed a Pink Tax ban, in 2020.
The bill prohibits two “substantially similar” products from the same company from being “priced differently based on the gender of the individuals for whom the goods are marketed and intended.”
Substantially different, as defined by AB 1287, means the brand is the same or both brands are owned by the same entity or individual, the intended use is similar, the functional design and features are similar and there is no substantial difference in the materials used to make the products.
Companies that violate the law could face hefty fines.
Being a woman should not cost money, but it does, Holly Martinez, executive director of the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, said in a news report.
According to Martinez, women pay about $1,300 more a year than men, for the exact same products.
With women making an average of 79 cents to every dollar that a man earns and women of color making even less than that, this is a tax that many cannot afford to ignore.
According to the news report, women make up 85% of consumer purchases in the United States.
“These measures bring new transparency to tackle pay gaps, end discriminatory pricing of products based on gender and expand supports for survivors of abuse and assault,” Newsom said in the report.
Kudos to Bauer-Kahan and Newsom for their efforts to ban the Pink Tax.
Women in the 21st century should never have to pay more for products simply because they are women. California already has some of the strongest equal pay laws in the nation and this is just another step to ensure women in the state are never treated as “less than.”
