It’s no secret that women are often treated differently than men and paid less for doing the same jobs. But did you know that some women’s products, sold by retailers, also cost more than identical mens items?

It’s probably not something we have paid attention to. If we need a product from the store, like shaving razors, deodorant or shampoo, we likely just buy them and don’t bother to compare them to similar men’s items, which have lower price tags.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.