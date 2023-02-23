The “very complex” winter storm that is predicted to impact nearly the entire state is on its way.
On Tuesday, wind in the Antelope Valley began howling during the day and continued into the night, announcing the coming storm. Also on Tuesday night, folks took to social media to report that it was snowing in parts of the Antelope Valley and showed video of the wet freeway.
By Wednesday morning, snow had fallen in Mojave and the California Highway Patrol, as well as Caltrans, were warning motorists to stay away from that area if possible.
If this storm turns out to be as weather forecasters have predicted, things will get worse before they get better. That means there’s a good possibility of substantial snowfall in the Antelope Valley — something that most drivers don’t seem to be able to safely navigate.
Traveling on the 14 Freeway can be hazardous enough in dry conditions, but it gets much worse with rain and especially snowfall.
A video posted on social media Tuesday night appeared to have been filmed by a passenger in the front seat of the vehicle. It illustrated the “icy” and wet conditions of the freeway, yet the vehicle in which the person was traveling appeared to be going quite fast, as were the other vehicles around it.
One person asked, “Why is everyone going so fast?”
That’s a good question. Those who have driven on icy roads know that traveling quickly can end with sliding off the highway.
If you’re lucky, you’ll escape unscathed, but oftentimes vehicles that slide off the road hit other vehicles or cement barriers, or end up going through a guardrail.
Slow and steady is the way to drive in inclement weather. We know that people won’t heed the warning of law enforcement or anyone else and will do as they please, so those who are able to stay home are fortunate.
For everyone else, slow down to ensure you get where you need to go.
You won’t get to work, the grocery store or that appointment on time if you slide off the road or wreck your vehicle.
