Another wave of COVID-19 sweeps over the world, it seems that Pfizer and BioNTech are getting closer to creating an effective vaccine.
According to an article posted on sciencemag.org, the US pharma giant and its German biotech partner are reporting 95% efficacy for their vaccine candidate. The efficacy is drawn on the final analysis of a 43,000-person study.
“And don’t worry about the elderly not responding to the vaccine,” the article said. “The efficacy only drops to 94% in people older than 65.”
Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech said the vaccine was 90% effective, but more specific data has been provided by the companies.
“In all, the trial had 162 confirmed cases of symptomatic COVID-19 in the placebo group versus eight among those who received the two scheduled doses of the vaccine,” the article said. “The efficacy, which was measured seven days after the second dose of the vaccine, was the same in difference races and ethnicities, the companies say — although subgroup analyses always have more uncertainty.”
Moderna released preliminary findings on Nov. 16, that are nearly identical to the results mentioned above. Moderna’s and Pfizer/BioNTech’s candidate both have “messenger RNA (mRNA) that codes for the surface protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”
This all sounds very promising and if things go well, the vaccine could be available soon. However, there are still some people who don’t trust the concept of a COVID-19 vaccine because they say it’s “being rushed” and the side effects (if any) are unknown. Because of this, we’ve heard some people say they won’t get the vaccine until they know that it’s effective and there are no adverse side effects.
Meanwhile, we continue to alter our lives to protect ourselves and loved ones from contracting this terrible virus. Let’s hope there’s a viable solution to this now-eight-month-long nightmare, very soon.
