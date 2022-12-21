Fentanyl and overdoses associated with the deadly drug are in the headlines often these days.
Previous “Focus” columns have addressed the issues associated with the drug, to include overdoses, which are sometimes fatal. Teenagers have fallen prey to the drug and seem to be widely affected because the “prescription” pills they buy from drug dealers are sometimes laced with it — something they are not aware of.
While overdoses have been reported in children as young as 10, the latest that occurred in central California is even more shocking. A two-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, Sunday. Luckily the child survived, but his father, 34-year-old Marvin Thomas, was arrested and child protective services is now involved.
Thomas and the child’s mother took the toddler to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure, Merced police said in a news release.
The child received immediate treatment and his condition improved throughout the day, a news report said.
“Detectives established (Thomas) brought fentanyl-laced marijuana products into the home and the child experienced an exposure,” police said in the news report. “Officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 2300 block of Gabriel Drive and removed the substance from the residence.”
Thomas was arrested for felony child endangerment and was booked into the Merced County Jail.
The child is lucky to be alive — and Thomas is also lucky that his child survived the exposure. We all know how deadly fentanyl is.
The fact that the toddler was exposed to the drug points to a lack of responsibility on the parents’ behalves. There’s no reason any type of drug should by within reach or view of children. In fact, the best way to avoid an exposure is to not bring substances like that into the house to begin with — especially if there are children present.
It’s unknown whether Thomas knew that the marijuana was laced, but he should consider himself lucky that his child’s condition improved and the boy lived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.