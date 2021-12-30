A mother is grieving the death of her 14-year-old daughter, after a stray bullet hit the teen, while she and her mother were trying on dresses for a birthday party.
The shooting occurred on Dec. 23, at a department store in North Hollywood. Valentina Orellana-Peralta and her mother Soledad Peralta were in the dressing room, when they heard a commotion and screaming outside. Peralta said she and her daughter sat down together, hugged and prayed. Suddenly, the woman felt something hit her daughter, throwing them both to the ground. She said Orellana-Peralta’s body went limp and she shook the teen, trying to wake her, but she wouldn’t wake up.
Peralta recounted how she screamed for help, but no one came and when police finally did appear, they took her out of the dressing room and left her daughter lying there.
Police with the Los Angeles Police Department were at the store, in response to a call that a suspect had a gun. However, no firearm was found. According to BBC report, police bodycam footage shows officers closing in on the suspect with their guns drawn, as he bludgeons a woman.
This is another questionable incident in which police have shot and killed someone. However, on the surface, it does appear to have been an accident. LA Police Chief Michael Moore has promised a “thorough, complete and transparent investigation,” into what he called a “chaotic incident.”
But how many times have we heard that a shooting will be thoroughly and transparently investigated? It’s been too many times to count. The Los Angeles Police Department has a history of police-involved shootings, so it’s natural to question whether discharging a firearm in that situation was necessary and a good idea.
According to a Los Angeles Times report, LAPD officers shot 27 people in 2020, seven of which were killed. In 2019, they shot 26 people, of which 12 were killed. In 2018, 33 were shot.
As of Friday, at least 37 people had been shot by LAPD officers and 17 were killed. Recently, two men were killed in separate incidents: One on Christmas eve and the other on Saturday.
Use of force has been an ongoing issue with many law enforcement agencies, but especially the LAPD.
The investigation will reveal the truth, according to the LAPD, but that will not bring back Orellana-Peralta, who lost her life because of a stray bullet, nor will it bring comfort to her family.
