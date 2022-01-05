It’s been nearly two years since Coronavirus and COVID-19 became part of our vocabulary. We then added the Delta variant and most recently, Omicron.
Now, however, another new term will likely be added to the list: Flurona. It’s been about 96 hours into the new year and already, we have something else to worry about. Well, maybe not yet, unless one has traveled to Israel.
The world’s first verified case of a double infection of the Coronavirus and influenza infections has been identified in a pregnant woman in Israel, who was not vaccinated.
Early in the pandemic, there were some reported cases of dual infections in the United States, but the World Health Organization did not verify them. The woman in Israel went into labor last week and reportedly did not know she had either virus. That is amazing, considering the flu can be nasty all by itself. One would imagine that being paired with the Coronavirus would result in severe illness. However, the woman apparently had mild symptoms and got tested when she entered Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel.
Health authorities in Israel recently launched a second booster campaign for people who have compromised immune systems. They have expressed fears of a “twindemic,” as the number of flu cases continues to rise. This is due to a mismatch in this year’s influenza vaccine and the current flu variant.
In addition to the flurona, there’s also Delmicron that emerged in Europe. It’s the combination of the Omicron and Delta variants and it causes more severe symptoms in some patients, especially those who have not been vaccinated.
It looks like 2022 is going to be a long year, as COVID-19 continues to mutate and evade scientists’ best efforts to stamp it out for good. Much like the flu virus, it seems that COVID is here to stay.
There’s no doubt that the vaccine will eventually be developed to protect against COVID-19 and its variants, just as the flu vaccine does, however, it needs to come sooner rather than later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.