For a brief time, the pain at the pump seemed to ease the slightest bit, as prices fell by a dime or two a gallon, depending on where you fill up.
On Monday, at a station on Sierra Highway, regular unleaded was $4.99 a gallon. So much for getting some relief. It’s not just gasoline that’s pinching the pocketbooks of consumers — we seem to be paying more for virtually everything.
Recently, The Washington Post ran a report regarding the rising prices of everything from rent to chicken. They compared prices in January 2022 against prices from January 2020. Here’s what they found.
Rent prices, on a national average, have gone up by $110. In January 2020, the average price was $1,801, compared to $1,911 this year. The one-year inflation rate is 4.4%.
Chicken prices are up by .53 cents. The price was $3.20 a pound in January 2020, compared to $3.73 this year, with a one-year inflation rate of 10.3%.
Even furniture prices have risen. A small couch would have cost you $422 in 2020 and will now run $519, meaning there’s been a $97 increase. The one-year inflation rate on this item is 19.9%.
We all know this one has gone up over the past couple years; gasoline prices have risen by .75 cents per gallon. The national average in 2020 was $2.66 and it’s $3.41 per gallon, now, unless you live in Southern California, where it’s well above $4 a gallon and now, you will pay just one cent under $5 a gallon, depending where you fill up. If you’re using premium gasoline, expect to pay over $5 a gallon just about anywhere. The one-year inflation rate is 40.8%.
If gas prices are getting too high in your current vehicle and you’re looking for a more economical, used vehicle, you can expect to pay more for that, too. Prices on used cars have gone up by $9,882, with a one-year inflation rate of 40.5%. In January 2020, the average price of a used car was $18,113; today, it’s $27,995.
So if you think your paycheck isn’t stretching as far as it used to, you’d be right. Unfortunately for all of us, there seems to be no end in sight.
