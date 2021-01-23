Ryan Pfluger has stacked up 10 crucial challenges that await action by newly-minted President Joe Biden, who wanted the job.
In a heavily researched piece published in The New York Times, here are brief descriptions of the problems the new president must try to resolve — with lots of help from his friends.
1. The raging Coronavirus pandemic — and the economic pain it is causing — demands many things that must get done quickly. Biden’s first job is to right the ship via a $1.9 trillion spending plan he announced in early January.
2. Recent decisions by Facebook, Twitter and other technology firms sharply escalated the debate over online speech and the influence of Silicon Valley. At the center of the debate is Section 230, which absolved websites of legal responsibility for the content they host.
3. Biden has stated that the federal tax code favors the rich and large corporations and has proposed measures to make them pay more, to finance spending on clean energy, infrastructure, education and other parts of the president’s domestic agenda.
4. China’s rapidly rising military might and growing willingness to confront nearby democracies will present the Biden administration with a tough choice of whether to allow more tech sales that make China even stronger.
5. Biden’s administration has laid out ambitious goals for revitalizing American industry and working with allies to counter China. The plan would improve tariffs on more than $360 billion of Chinese products and lock China into buying hundreds of billions of dollars in American products.
6. Biden has promised stricter oversight of the financial system, including undoing the Trump administration’s rollback of rules governing risk-taking by banks and harmful practices like payday lending and reining in activity by non-bank financial technology firms.
7. Small companies employ roughly half of America’s non-government workers and an estimated 400,000 have permanently closed since the pandemic took hold. Biden has called for $15 billion in direct grants to a least one million of the hardest-hit small businesses — up to $15,000 per recipient — and a $35 billion federal investment in state and local financing programs.
8. In addition to checks of $1,400 per person and an expanded unemployment benefits, the new president is seeking $30 billion to help struggling households catch up on overdue rent, water and energy bills. He also proposed a $15-dollar-an-hour minimum wage.
9. Biden’s goal of a carbon-free electricity system by 2035 will require a radical overhaul of the energy industry requiring hundreds of billions of dollars in investment, as well as new policies.
10. The president’s promise to repair and expand the nation’s highways, railroads, transit systems and other infrastructure is another priority for businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.